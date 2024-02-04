Left Menu

Uphold principles of democracy, inclusivity: Tamang to SKM workers

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-02-2024
Uphold principles of democracy, inclusivity: Tamang to SKM workers
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday asked members of his party SKM to uphold the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and progress, and dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

In a message on SKM's 12th foundation day, Tamang thanked the people of the state for giving his party the opportunity to serve them.

''Let's take this special day as an opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to uphold the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and progress,'' he said.

Tamang, who is the founding president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), said that he will continue to work hard for the interests of the state.

''Together, we've surmounted challenges, embraced progress, and diligently worked towards a brighter future for our state. We must continue to make significant strides toward our shared goals through our unity, dedication, and collective spirit,'' he said in a social media post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

