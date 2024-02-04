Justice Ritu Bahri becomes first woman CJ of Uttarakhand
- Country:
- India
Justice Ritu Bahri on Sunday took oath as the first woman Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Bahri at the Raj Bhavan here.
Justice Bahri is the first woman to hold the post of Chief Justice in the state.
Before becoming the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, Justice Bahri was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The post was vacant after the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi in October last year and Justice Manoj Tiwari was serving as the acting Chief Justice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside Chandigarh administration order postponing mayoral polls, elections now to be held on Jan 30.
AAP moves Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeks fresh polls for Chandigarh mayor's post under supervision of retired judge.
"Kharge ji's statement reflects anger towards people...": Manoj Tiwari on Congress chief remarks