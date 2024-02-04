Left Menu

Justice Ritu Bahri becomes first woman CJ of Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:56 IST
Justice Ritu Bahri on Sunday took oath as the first woman Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Bahri at the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Bahri is the first woman to hold the post of Chief Justice in the state.

Before becoming the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, Justice Bahri was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The post was vacant after the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi in October last year and Justice Manoj Tiwari was serving as the acting Chief Justice.

