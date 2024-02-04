Left Menu

"Priority is to increase employment, establish law and order in Bihar...": Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

The newly appointed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that his government's biggest concern is that youth of the Bihar should get work in their native state adding that establishing law and order will also be a priority of his government.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The newly appointed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that his government's biggest concern is that youth of the Bihar should get work in their native state adding that establishing law and order will also be a priority of his government. "Bihar is an important state in the country. We will try to fulfil the commitments made by NDA to the people in 2020. Our priority is to increase employment and establish law and order. Our biggest concern is that the youth of Bihar should get work in Bihar," Samrat Choudhary told ANI.

After a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, along with eight ministers--three each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from HAM and one independent--took oath last week. Two Deputy CMs from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath.

Earlier, Samrat Choudhary said that the National Democratic Alliance, which is now the ruling bloc in the state, will work to realise the unfulfilled dreams of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Deputy chief minister said that the state will move further towards the path of development due to the 'double engine' government.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision. Tearing into the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday got the ball rolling by pointing out the delay of the oath-taking of JMM leader Champai Soren and questioned why Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took the oath and became the Chief Minister of Bihar in less than 12 hours of resigning.

"Nitish Kumarji gave his resignation with one hand and, with the other, took his oath within 12 hours. Why wasn't this done? Why wasn't this done in Jharkhand? The Constitution is being flouted. This is shameful," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, raking up the recent political turmoil in Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

