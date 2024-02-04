PM Modi forgot that Somnath Temple was rebuilt after Congress govt was formed: TS Singh Deo

Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Somnath Temple was rebuilt only after the Congress government was formed. This comes after the Prime Minister slammed Congress by saying that those who were at the helm at the Centre for a long since independence couldn't understand the significance of places of worship, adding that they set a trend in the practice of being 'ashamed' of their own culture.

"PM Modi himself is from Gujarat, right? So he forgot that the Somnath temple was rebuilt only after the Congress government was formed. It seems the Prime Minister has forgotten about his Gujarat," Deo told ANI. Congress heavyweights, including the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi turned down the invitation to attend the recent 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The rejection of the invitation by the Congress top brass and several Opposition leaders drew criticism from the BJP, accusing them of insulting the country's Sanatan culture. "Unfortunately, those in power for a long time after Independence did not understand the importance of our holy sites. They made a trend out of the practice of being ashamed of one's own culture and past for political gains," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Guwahati after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11,599 crore including the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana here in Guwahati. He said that the inauguration of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore, will strengthen the connectivity of Assam, northeast with other countries of South Asia.

"I am fortunate to dedicate projects for Assam with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. The inauguration of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore will strengthen connectivity in Assam and elsewhere in the Northeast with other countries of South Asia. These projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector as well," he said. "After the grand event in Ayodhya, I have now here at the Dwar of Mother Kamakhya. Today I had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana Project here. One senses the divinity of this holy site when one pays a visit to the Kamakhya Temple. When it is completed, the project will fill the devotees of Maa Kamakhya from all over the country and the world with immense joy," Prime Minister Modi added. (ANI)

