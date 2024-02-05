Prove corruption charges; will quit politics: ex-J’khand CM Hemant Soren’s challenge to BJP

Arrested former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

''I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics,'' said Hemant Soren. The ex-chief minister who is in ED custody now was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote. ''January 31 was a black chapter in India's history. A chief minister was arrested at the behest of the Raj Bhavan… The BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes,'' Hemant Soren said.

Except non-tribal BJP leader Raghubar Das, none of the other 10 previous chief ministers belonging to the saffron party or JMM could complete a full five-year term in the state which was formed in 2000.

''However, I will not shed tears now. I will give a befitting reply to the feudal forces at an appropriate time,'' Hemant Soren said.

Claiming that Tribals would be forced to shun their religion as BR Ambedkar was compelled to convert to Buddhism, he alleged that the BJP considers Tribals ''untouchable''.

''Tribals and Dalits are not safe under the present regime in the country… I will come back with more strength. Opposition's conspiracy will be thwarted,'' Hemant Soren said.

When the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at Ayodhya took place on January 22, the BJP had stated it would bring Ram Rajya, he said, adding: "First they destabilise the government in Bihar and then in Jharkhand." When the former chief minister reached the assembly, the ruling JMM-led alliance MLAs greeted him with slogans like "Hemant Soren zindabad".

Earlier, Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

''The BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected Jharkhand government. They used central agencies to frame Hemant Soren in false cases,'' he said. ''Hemant hai to himmat hai (Where there is Hemant, there is strength),'' said Champai Soren.

The chief minister also said he is proud that his government is ''part 2'' of the Hemant Soren administration.

''Misuse of ED and CBI by the Centre a threat to democracy. I urge all to save democracy by following the path of the Father of the constitution,'' Champai Soren said referring to B R Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)