"After PM Modi's visit, our seats will increase in Assam": BJP state President Bhabesh Kalita

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Monday said that with PM Modi's visit to the state, the party will be able to win more seats. He said that in the coming days, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Assam.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit Assam before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls notification. On February 3, the Prime Minister arrived in Assam and yesterday he addressed a mega public rally. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several schemes worth Rs 11,600 crore," Kalita said. The state BJP President expressed his gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Assam.

"After the Prime Minister's visit, our seats will increase more in Assam. We are targeting to win 12 plus seats out of 14 seats in Assam. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Assam. In the coming days Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah will visit Assam," he said. Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11,599 crore in Guwahati on Sunday.

PM Modi on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is moving towards making the electricity bill of the households in the country zero. "In the last 10 years, we ran a campaign to provide electricity to every house. Now we are moving towards making the electricity bill zero. In the budget, the government has announced a huge rooftop solar scheme. Under this scheme, initially, the government will help one crore families to install rooftop solar panels," he said.

PM Modi said that the double-engine government of the BJP is committed to reaching every beneficiary. "Our goal is to make the life of every citizen comfortable. This focus is clear in our budget. In the budget, the govt has resolved to spend Rs 11 lakh crore on infrastructure," he said.

Among the key projects for which the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple. "I am fortunate to dedicate projects for Assam by the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. The inauguration of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore, will strengthen the connectivity of Assam, northeast with other countries of South Asia. These projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector," PM Modi said.

Apart from it, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Prime Minister also inaugurated two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region. He laid the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and the upgradation of Nehru stadium to FIFA standards.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and a medical college at Karimganj. (ANI)

