DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 5

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5 ** VALLETTA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Malta. (To Feb. 6)

** NEW DELHI – Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visits India. ** NAIROBI - President Andrzej Duda of Poland on a state visit to Kenya.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Montenegro Prime Minister Milojoko Spajic in Paris – 1800 GMT. ** WARSAW - European Union High Representative, Josep Borrell, will give a press conference along with Polish foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, in Warsaw – 1300 GMT.

** GABORONE - Botswana's Finance Minister Peggy Serame will present the 2024/25 budget in parliament – 1200 GMT. ** PRISTINA, Kosovo - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will visit Kosovo where he will meet German troops who are part of the NATO peacekeeping mission and Kosovo's Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci.

** RIYADH - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia. DOHA/CAIRO/AMMAN/JERUSALEM/BEIRUT - French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, begins a three-day trip to Middle East. Trip includes Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Palestinian Territories and Lebanon. (To Feb 6) VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) HOKKAIDO, Japan - 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal with military honor's outside Berlin's chancellery before the two leaders speak to reporters – 1700 GMT. OSLO - Leangkollen security conference takes place in Oslo. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and NATO chief-of-staff Stian Jenssen attending on Monday. (To Feb. 6) NEW DELHI - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, OPEC secretary general, Qatar Energy Chief, Energy Ministers of Guyana, Nigeria and Tanzania and senior management of global energy companies to attend 4-day conference India Energy Week. (To Feb. 9) TOKYO - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits Tokyo to meet her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida followed by joint press statements. BEIJING - Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide will visit China. (To Feb. 7)

MELBOURNE, Australia - 36th ASEAN-Australia Forum. (To Feb. 6) LOS ANGELES - 66th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6 ** NEW DELHI - Visit of Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana to India. (To Feb. 11)

** STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel discuss the outcome of last week's EU summit – 0800 GMT. ** JERUSALEM - Argentina's President Javier Milei to visit Israel. (To Feb. 9)

** SARAJEVO - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits Bosnia, where he will meet his Bosnia counterpart – 1230 GMT. BEIJING - Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will be on a visit to China. (To Feb. 7) NEW DELHI - Bangladesh's new foreign minister Hasan Mahmud will make his first bilateral visit to India. (To Feb. 7) GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation.

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2024. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** STRASBOURG, France - President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, appears in the European Parliament for a debate on the 'Future of Europe' – 1000 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for diplomatic talks on the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, NATO and the Arctic. (To Feb. 8)

** BANGKOK - Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet pays an official visit to Thailand. ** TOKYO - Latvia's foreign minister Krisjanis Karins in Japan on bilateral visit. (To Feb. 9) ULAANBAATAR - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to Mongolia. (To Feb. 8)

AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** SARAJEVO - Slovenia´s President Natasa Pirc Musar pays her first official visit to Bosnia. (To Feb. 9) TOKYO - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes Kenya's President William Ruto during Ruto's official visit to Japan. (To Feb. 9) VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2024. PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 MADRID - The high representative of the Union for foreign affairs and security policy, and vice president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, speaks at Forum Europe – 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to United States for a two-day visit. (To Feb 10)

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11 FINLAND - Second round in Finnish presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12 ANKARA - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit NATO-member Turkey to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BRUSSELS – EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

OSLO - President of the Liaison Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit Norway. (To Feb. 14) NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

GENEVA - WTO General Council meeting. BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from the NATO alliance meet in Brussels. (To Feb. 15) GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 CAIRO/ADDIS ABABA - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will travel to Egypt and Ethiopia. (To Feb. 18)

BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 SINGAPORE - Minister of Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong announces Singapore's 2024 budget statement. – 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 LA HULPE, Belgium - EU informal meeting of tourism ministers. (To Feb. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS – EU-Georgia Association Council.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents 2024 budget in parliament. – 1200 GMT RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 4 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 5

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7 LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 10 PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

