BJP chief Nadda to inaugurate 'Sushasan Mahotsav' on February 9

A two-day 'Sushasan Mahotsav' will be inaugurated by BJP national president J P Nadda on February 9, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, vice-chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, said on Monday.

Chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Madhya Pradesh will also address the 'Sushasan Mahotsav' (good governance festival) hosted by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, an autonomous charitable trust, at the Amebdkar International Centre on the Janpath Road, he said.

The two-day festival aims to provide a platform for participants to delve into governance literacy. Union Minister Mansukh Mandavia and Jammu-Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha too will take part in the event, Sahasrabuddhe said.

A book launch and exhibition showcasing various good governance initiatives by the Union government ministries, state governments, public sector units and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be part of the programme.

The focus of the festival will be the northeast states and the youth, he added.

