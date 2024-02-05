Left Menu

China seeks greater development in ties with Norway

China and Norway should take care of each other's core interests and major concerns to achieve "greater" development of bilateral relations, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Both sides should deepen practical cooperation, and approach their cooperation in various fields with a "vision of development and an enterprising attitude", he said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:37 IST
China and Norway should take care of each other's core interests and major concerns to achieve "greater" development of bilateral relations, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Wang was speaking in a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

"After 70 years of development, Sino-Norwegian relations have become more mature and resilient," Wang said, while appreciating the Norwegian government's "objective, rational and friendly" view of China's development. Both sides should deepen practical cooperation, and approach their cooperation in various fields with a "vision of development and an enterprising attitude", he said.

