Tripura: Tipra Motha Party celebrates third foundation day

Tipra Motha Party (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance), the opposition party in Tripura, celebrated its 3rd foundation day in Malancha Niwash on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:04 IST
Tripura: Tipra Motha Party celebrates third foundation day
Image Credit: ANI
Tipra Motha Party (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance), the opposition party in Tripura, celebrated its third foundation day in Malancha Niwash on Monday. During the anniversary celebration, all MLAs, prominent leaders and party president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma remained present at the function.

Addressing the party workers, Pradyot said, "I was in Congress and other political parties but have not been able to do anything for my people, who have remained deprived of their rights for decades. So I thought of forming a new political party that would think about and work for the indigenous tribal people who need to get a separate land in the name of 'Tipraland'." "I have requested all the indigenous people to assemble and fight for the rights they deserve," he added.

The political party, floated in 2021 seeking Greater Tipraland and banking on the tribal people, who dominate 20 of the 60 assembly seats, won 13 seats of the 42 contested, polling around 19 per cent vote share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

