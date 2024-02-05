Andhra MP Galla Jayadev hails PM Modi's leadership in 'final' parliamentary speech

In what he called his 'final speech' in Parliament on Monday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, Galla Jayadev announced his decision to 'step away from politics' while he reserved special praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership in the last 10 years. In his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday, Jayadev emphasized PM Modi's transformative governance and credited his administration for India's remarkable economic progress and global stature.

"I compliment the prime minister for his leadership and vision for the country. Even though we are not a part of the NDA, I cannot resist my temptation to praise the government under the stewardship of Modi ji over the last 10 years. How he has taken this country to new heights and we are on the verge of becoming the third largest economy in the world it is not just governance but it is the leadership that counts and Modi ji's leadership," the Guntur MP said. He particularly commended the Prime Minister regarding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya calling it as a historic moment for Hindus worldwide.

"I compliment Prime Minister Modi ji for finally Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the entire country is greatly indebted to him I plan to visit the temple one day as it realizes the 500 year old dream of all Hindus," he said. "The last 10 years of Modi's government may be like any other but he ensured that it marks a new dawn. The date of 22nd January in many ways has redefined and rediscovered our civilization. Not just this, this new Parliament imbued with the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat' is one more testimony to our great civilization and culture," Jayadev added.

Enumerating the government's achievements, Jayadev highlighted key milestones such as poverty reduction, GST implementation, digital initiatives, infrastructure development, and COVID-19 management, among others. "I just want to mention the top 10 achievements of this government which has really brought me a lot of joy. First he has made our country the fastest growing economy among the G20 countries. 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and about 80 per cent are being given free food grains until 2028. The credit for rolling out the GST goes to Modi ji. Forex reserves are registering 615 billion dollars now," he said.

"The push to digital India. 46 per cent of the world's total real-time digital transactions take place in India. 1200 crore transactions were done through the UPI in December 2023. Now even Eiffel Tower tickets can be purchased through the UPI," he highlighted. "Number five, 34 lakh crore has been transferred through the DBT and jam Trinity and has helped to curb corruption. Number six, 3.75 lakh roads have been constructed in villages, 1.46 lakh National highways and 150 airports, Number seven, One nation One power grid, One Nation One gas grid, One Nation one ration card, one rank one pension have all been welcome," Jayadev remarked.

"Number eight, successfully dealing with the COVID pandemic and free vaccines to more than 150 countries. Number nine, 33 per cent reservation for women, women as fighter pilots for the first time women Cadet given admission for the first time in sainik schools and the National Defense Academy," the TDP MP said. "Rounding out the top 10, the PM Kisan and the PM Fasal Bima Yojanas have been a great Boon for the farmers of this country," he added.

Reflecting on his parliamentary tenure, Jayadev outlined his contributions to the development of his constituency, including securing funds for infrastructure projects, advocating for farmers' rights, and promoting the smart city initiative for Amaravati. "I would like to touch upon a few things which I have been able to achieve for the people of Guntur. Number one, I fought for the capital Amaravati raised it many times in Parliament and I'm still supporting the farmers agitation which is going on for more than 1,500 days for making Amaravati as a sole capital it's still happening in my constituency," he said.

"Number two, I could get 1,500 crores for the development of Amaravati and 1,000 crores for my constituency in Guntur for the underground drainage system. From the central government, nearly 20,000 houses have been sanctioned in the Guntur. 50,000 free water connections to the poor have commenced. I've been instrumental in getting chili and turmeric better remuner price and also geo-tagging of Chili's for export. I played a crucial role in announcing amaravati as a Smart City," he added. He further emphasised on the long-standing demand to provide special category status to Andhra Pradesh otherwise to consider extending priviliges given to the northeastern and hilly states as a Stop Gap Arrangement till SCS is confirmed.

"All I ask the Prime Minister is to either give special category status to AP or extend all facilities financial and otherwise that are being extended to the northeastern and the hilly states also to AP as a Stop Gap Arrangement till SCS is confirmed for a period of 10 Years," Jayadev said. He expressed his unwavering commitment to serving the nation through investment, innovation, and job creation, highlighting his company's contribution to employing over 177,000 individuals and implementing welfare measures.

"Despite stepping aside from electoral politics, my commitment and resolve to serve the nation remains steadfast as I plan to contribute to the country's development by investing. Innovating, creating employment opportunities and generating revenue and wealth for the nation," he said. "My group of companies is providing jobs to about 177,000 people and undertaking various welfare measures for them and their family members. So I serve the country in a different form and I'm sure this house and the people of my state will appreciate my decision," he added.

Jayadev also raised concerns regarding unfulfilled promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, delays in project execution, and challenges in job creation and ease of doing business. "The President has rightly mentioned about setting up of a central tribal University in Telangana. I welcome it but at the same time I ask the Prime Minister as to what his government has done about various institutions mandated to be set up in the state of Andra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act as per the 13th Schedule of this act. The Government of India should set up 11 institutions right from tribal University to National Institute of disaster management," he said.

He voiced concerns regarding pending projects in the state while urging action on issues vital to his constituency's development. "The less I talk about Polovaram the better. When TDP left the government in 2019 about 75 per cent of the project was completed but now even after 5 years it appears the project is exactly where it was 5 years ago. I appeal to the Prime Minister to approve the second revised cost estimate of the project which comes to 55,656 cr by showing non-existing 14th Finance commission recommendations," he outlined.

During his speech, Jayadev extended heartfelt gratitude to his party president N Chandra Babu Naidu, parliamentary colleagues, and constituency members for their unwavering support throughout his tenure. He also commended the diligence of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and parliamentary reporters for their invaluable contributions. Addressing electoral malpractices in Andhra Pradesh, Jayadev called for stringent measures to ensure fair elections and safeguard democratic rights.

He stressed the need for business leaders to engage in politics without fear of reprisal and advocated for streamlined regulations to facilitate entrepreneurship. "We are in the election year and a couple of months from now we are going to have general elections and also assembly elections in my state. For free and fair elections the election commission should ensure error-free electoral roles but if you look at AP the ground reality is the other way around. The DEOs and EROs are not following the directives of the ECI in preparing error free electoral roles due to pulls and pressures from the ruling dispensation," the Guntur MP said.

"So there's a need to immediately deploy electoral role observers in AP from government of India to stop these electoral malpractices," he added. While bidding farewell to politics for the time being, Jayadev pledged to continue contributing to the nation's progress as a businessman. He expressed hope for a future return to public service, likening his temporary departure to Lord Rama's exile and promising a stronger comeback.(ANI)

