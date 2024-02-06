Left Menu

We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 00:01 IST
QUOTES-Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. Following are reactions to the announcement.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN "On behalf of Londoners I wish His Majesty a speedy and full recovery. I look forward to his return to full health as soon as possible."

MICHELLE O'NEILL, FIRST MINISTER OF NORTHERN IRELAND FROM IRISH NATIONALIST SINN FEIN PARTY "I am very sorry to hear of King Charles' illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery." (Compiled by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

