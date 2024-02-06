QUOTES-Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. Following are reactions to the announcement.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN "I am concerned about him," Biden said when asked about the diagnosis. Biden said he planned to call the king later.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP "King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN "On behalf of Londoners I wish His Majesty a speedy and full recovery. I look forward to his return to full health as soon as possible."

MICHELLE O'NEILL, FIRST MINISTER OF NORTHERN IRELAND FROM IRISH NATIONALIST SINN FEIN PARTY "I am very sorry to hear of King Charles' illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery."

UK DEFENCE MINISTER GRANT SHAPPS "I wish His Majesty the best for a full recovery ... As a cancer survivor, I know how impactful his decision to share this news will be in lifting understanding for those affected." (Compiled by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)