"As soon as AICC will announce names of candidates for LS elections, Nakul Nath will be candidate from Chhindwara," says Kamal Nath

Amid the rumours and speculations of Congress MP from Chhindwara Nakul Nath joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM Kamal Nath has clarified that Nakul Nath will contest election from the Congress party from Chhindwara seat. Former CM Nath made the remark while speaking to the reporters in Chhindwara district on Tuesday, adding that the Congress party has started its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress Party has started its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Various kinds of rumours (referring to joining BJP) were spreaded. But now the preparation for LS elections has started. As the Congress party used to prepare for elections, it will do the same this time too," Kamal Nath said. "As soon as the AICC will announce the candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Nakul Nath will be the candidate from here," he added.

When asked how the rumours (about joining BJP) spread, Kamal Nath said, "In response to a question asked about Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, I had said that no one is tied to any party. But the rumours were spread." Reacting to allegations and remarks made by the Congress spokesperson against him, the Congress leader said that the Congress spokesperson was given a show cause notice and sought clarification from it.

Meanwhile, talking about his role in the campaigning of the Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he added that he would campaign for the party as he always did. Earlier on Monday, Nakul Nath, the lone Lok Sabha Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, declared that he would be the party candidate Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

"This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," said Nakul Nath as he was addressing a gathering. "You have given support, love and blessings to the Nath family for 42 years. I expect you will continue to give your support and love in future," he added further. (ANI)

