"What to say about those who do not have any issue": CM Champai Soren

29 majority.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:14 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after winning the floor test, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren arrived at the State Assembly in Ranchi for the final day of the special session. "What is there to say? What can I say about those who do not have any issue (to raise)?" the Chief Minister said, speaking to reporters as he headed towards the Assembly.

Chief Minister Champai Soren won the Trust Vote on Monday with a 47:29 majority. In the 81-member assembly, the halfway mark for a majority is 41.The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 29 seats, and its ally Congress with 17 were confident of easily sailing through the trust vote.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam, Hemant Soren was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test. Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by a court on February 2. A special court in Ranchi allowed Soren to participate in the Trust Vote. Participating in the debate, Hemant Soren, said that his arrest is just an example of the oppression faced by tribals and Dalits in society in multiple ways.

Setting off the debate on the trust motion in the 81-member Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the Centre is misusing the agencies. "The one who is ruling the Central government misused agencies. In 2019, Hemant got the mandate. Such a Chief Minister is arrested in a land scam case," the Chief Minister said supporting his predecessor.

He said in Jharkhand's history, whenever the tribals try to increase their capacity, an attempt is made to suppress their leadership. "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

