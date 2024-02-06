Arjun Ram Meghwal hits out at Congress, says party should go through Pranab Mukherjee's diaries

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took a jibe at the Congress for its remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament stating that the party cannot handle its frustration as the INDIA alliance was failing. "The Congress cannot handle its frustration since their alliance is in shreds. They will not win adequate seats in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Even their alliance partners are not giving them seats, let alone winning," the minister said while speaking to reporters today.

The minister also reacted to the late former President's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee's claim that the Congress should focus on choosing an alternative face for itself other than Rahul Gandhi. Meghwal said that there is no point fuming at the late former President's daughter and instead the Congress should go through Pranab Mukherjee's diaries to check out the facts.

"If the Congress has any problem with it, they should just check the diary. If Pranab Mukherjee had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi they can just check it in the diary. Why are you blaming Sharmishtha?" Meghwal said. The Union Minister said that Sharmistha Mukherjee's book is based on late Pranab Mukherjee's diaries and that the book is on sale.

"Our former President's daughter has written something based on his diaries. Yesterday, she said something at the Jaipur Festival. The book is available in the market," Meghwal said. On Monday, the daughter of former President, who has penned the book 'Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers', said that the Congress should think about whom to project as its face, as the party had lost badly in the last two Lok Sabha elections when Rahul Gandhi was the party's face.

"If a party is losing continuously under the leadership of a particular leader, then it is important for the party to think about it. Congress should think about who should be the face of the party," Mukherjee said speaking to ANI on Monday. "Congress needs to take care of this thing that, in 2014 and 2019, Rahul Gandhi lost in a very bad manner, he was the face of Congress. Two Lok Sabha elections happened," she pointed out. (ANI)

