Olympics-Paris 2024 president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:32 IST
Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is facing a legal investigation over his pay, the organisers of this year's Olympics told Reuters on Tuesday.
The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is the second investigation by French financial prosecutors surrounding the Games' organising committee. In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of a probe into alleged favouritism which also targeted event management firms.
The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.9306 euros)
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
