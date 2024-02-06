Israeli ambassador arrives at Russian foreign ministry -RIA

Israel's ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin, arrived at the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday, state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, a day after authorities said she would be summoned over "unacceptable comments" in an interview .

In the interview with the Kommersant newspaper, Halperin accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of playing down the importance of the Holocaust and said Russia was being too friendly with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

