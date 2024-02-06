Israeli ambassador arrives at Russian foreign ministry -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 17:48 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin, arrived at the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday, state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, a day after authorities said she would be summoned over "unacceptable comments" in an interview .
In the interview with the Kommersant newspaper, Halperin accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of playing down the importance of the Holocaust and said Russia was being too friendly with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
