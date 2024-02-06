New Hampshire attorney general: Fake Biden robocall traced to Texas-based Life Corp.

A fake robocall imitating President Joe Biden's voice and attempting to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election has been traced back to Texas-based Life Corporation, the state attorney general said on Tuesday.

The attorney general, John Formella, told a news conference in Concord, New Hampshire, that a cease-and-desist letter has been sent to Life Corporation, run by Walter Monk, and a criminal investigation is under way.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

