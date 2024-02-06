Left Menu

New Hampshire attorney general: Fake Biden robocall traced to Texas-based Life Corp.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 21:22 IST
A fake robocall imitating President Joe Biden's voice and attempting to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election has been traced back to Texas-based Life Corporation, the state attorney general said on Tuesday.

The attorney general, John Formella, told a news conference in Concord, New Hampshire, that a cease-and-desist letter has been sent to Life Corporation, run by Walter Monk, and a criminal investigation is under way.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

