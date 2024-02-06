"We will go to Supreme Court...Sharad Pawar will rise again": Jitendra Awhad on EC decision over NCP symbol

Having faced a setback with the Election Commission ruling in favour of the Ajit Pawar faction in the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad said they will move the Supreme Court. He said the former union minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is a phoenix and he will rise from the ashes.

"This was going to happen. We already knew this. Today he (Ajit Pawar) has choked Sharad Pawar politically. Only Ajit Pawar is behind this. The only one who should be embarrassed in this is the Election Commission," Awhad told reporters. "Sharad Pawar is a phoenix. He will rise again from the ashes. We still have the power because we have Sharad Pawar. We will go to the Supreme Court," he added.

Ajit Pawar is Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde government in Maharashtra which also includes the BJP. In a big setback to the faction led by Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar. The significant decision has a bearing on the forthcoming polls.

The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with an option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024. The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months

The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative. (ANI)

