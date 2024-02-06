"Moral duty for speaker is to resign": Bihar Assembly Dy Speaker on RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

As the Bihar assembly is set to get a new speaker in the Vidhan Sabha after the formation of a new government under the JDU-NDA alliance, the state assembly Deputy Speaker said on Tuesday that the moral duty of a speaker is to resign as per the Indian Constitution before the no-confidence motion comes into place. Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari told ANI that the proposal on the 'No-confidence motion' will be made by the floor and at least 38 members are required to support it.

"The Governor's address will be held in the Central Hall on February 12 at 12:30 p.m. Now that the no-confidence motion has been taken on January 28, the moral duty for a speaker is to resign as per the Indian Constitution. If it doesn't happen, then a proposal on the no-confidence motion will be made by the floor, and at least 38 members are required to support it. After that, there will be voting on the no-confidence motion and work will be done according to the agenda prepared after that," he said. Bihar assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, an RJD leader, is facing a no-confidence motion after several leaders from the BJP-led NDA sought his removal.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav submitted the no-confidence proposal in the Vidhan Sabha against the current speaker. With 128 legislators on its side (BJP 78, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4 and one independent), the JDU-Nitish alliance is comfortably placed to remove the opposition party's speaker.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary took the charge of the Finance Department in Patna today. "Some preparations have been done for the state budget under CM Nitish Kumar; we will take them forward now," he said.

He further added that our government has set a target of providing 94 lakh jobs. We have an absolute majority in the Assembly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)