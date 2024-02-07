Dutch political party NSC steps away from government formation -AD newspaper
Dutch political party NSC has stepped away from talks on forming a majority government, Dutch newspaper AD reported on Tuesday, complicating the task for far right politician Geert Wilders to get a working coalition together.
Centrist upstart NSC won 20 seats in the Nov. 22 election won by Wilders' nationalist Freedom Party (PVV) and was seen as an essential partner to form a coalition that would have a majority in the 150-seat Lower House.
