Saudi cabinet approves joining agreement on privileges and immunities of the International Atomic Energy Agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-02-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 00:44 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia's cabinet issued a decision to approve the accession to the agreement on the privileges and immunities of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Saudi state agency reported on Tuesday.
Saudi's foreign minister was advised to complete the necessary legal procedures to join the agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia's
Advertisement