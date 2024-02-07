US Senate confirms Asia hand Kurt Campbell as country's No. 2 diplomat
China poses a daunting diplomatic challenge for the United States, which wants to counter its growing military without provoking a conflict and to curb what Washington views as the country's unfair business practices while avoiding an all-out trade war. Campbell, 66, is viewed as an intellectual author of then-President Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" strategy, a vaunted but so far still limited rebalancing of resources to the region.
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve veteran Asia hand Kurt Campbell, a top national security aide to President Joe Biden, as deputy secretary of state, the No. 2 position at the State Department.
The Senate voted 92 to 5 to confirm Campbell, currently coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council. He previously founded and led the Asia Group, a strategy advisory and capital management group. Campbell's selection for the position reflected the importance of the U.S.-China relationship. China poses a daunting diplomatic challenge for the United States, which wants to counter its growing military without provoking a conflict and to curb what Washington views as the country's unfair business practices while avoiding an all-out trade war.
Campbell, 66, is viewed as an intellectual author of then-President Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" strategy, a vaunted but so far still limited rebalancing of resources to the region. He outlined his approach to Asia in a 2016 book "The Pivot," which advocated strengthening existing alliances and building closer relations with states like India and Indonesia in the face of a rising China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Israel denies attack on UN refuge in Gaza that drew rebuke from Washington
WRAPUP 6-Israeli attack on UN refuge in Gaza prompts rare rebuke from Washington
Air India to take delivery of 5 more A350s by June, says Campbell Wilson
China's top diplomat at meeting with US official urges Washington not to support Taiwan independence
China's top diplomat at meeting with US official urges Washington not to support Taiwan independence