US House heads for border chief Mayorkas impeachment, Senate immigration deal falters

A thin Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives faced a test on Tuesday, as it struggled to hold together to impeach President Joe Biden's top border official, while failure appeared imminent for a Senate bipartisan border security deal. With the two chambers of Congress engaged in dueling debates over how to handle a large number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, the House braced for what could be a very close vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Failure to move against Mayorkas would be a major humiliation for Republican leaders who have spent months accusing him of failing to enforce U.S. law. But with at least two Republicans poised to oppose the move, House Speaker Mike Johnson gave an upbeat response to reporters who asked if he would have enough votes to impeach the secretary later on Tuesday, saying, "I believe we do."

At the same time, the Senate battled over a bipartisan border security deal unveiled late on Sunday that faces a Republican revolt. "All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said at the White House. "Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically."

Republican senators have lined up against the $118 billion measure, which includes new military aid for Ukraine and Israel, prompting Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to conclude that the effort would fail. "It looks to me, and to most of our members, as if we have no real chance here to make a law," McConnell said at a press conference.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to push ahead with plans for a Wednesday procedural vote on the bill. Polls show that immigration has become a top concern for voters as Republican former President Trump prepares for a likely November rematch with Biden.

Johnson has said that if the Senate passes it, the bill would be "dead on arrival" in his chamber. IMPEACHMENT VOTE

The House's Homeland Security Committee last week approved two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, a near-unprecedented step to take against a member of a president's cabinet over a policy dispute. With a narrow 219-212 majority, Republicans will need near unanimity to pass the measures, though even if they do, the Democratic-majority Senate is all but certain to acquit Mayorkas.

Two Republicans have said they will not support the measure. Representative Tom McClintock on Tuesday said the investigation into Mayorkas had failed to "identify an impeachable crime," and Representative Ken Buck made a similar statement on Monday. House Republicans allege that Mayorkas was intentionally lax in securing the long border with Mexico and violated the public trust by making false statements to Congress.

Around 2 million migrants were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023. Mayorkas has denied any wrongdoing and has defended his tenure.

Democrats have condemned the impeachment exercise as an effort to score political points against Biden and his administration in the run-up to the November election. "This farce of an impeachment is a distraction from other vital national security priorities and the work Congress should be doing to actually fix our broken immigration laws," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Tuesday. "They don't want to fix the problem; they want to campaign on it."

Democrats and some legal experts have said the impeachment charges fall well short of evidence of "high crimes and misdemeanors" under the Constitution's impeachment requirement.

