Israeli military opens probe into reports of Oct. 7 friendly fire deaths

Israel has begun investigating possible breaches of the law by its forces during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, the military said on Tuesday, following reports some Israeli civilians may have been killed by friendly fire in the fighting.

The left-wing daily Haaretz said the investigation centred on an incident in Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the worst hit communities, in which a house was shelled by a tank, killing 12 Israeli hostages held by Palestinian Hamas gunmen.

In major setback for Argentina's Milei, sweeping reform bill sent back to committee

A major economic reform package championed by Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei will be sent back to a legislative committee for consideration, the president's party said on Tuesday, marking a major setback for the bill after lawmakers rejected many of its provisions. The rejections played out during the article-by-article approval process, after legislators voted to approve the so-called "omnibus" proposal in general terms late last week.

Hamas responds to Gaza truce deal, Blinken says agreement 'possible'

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Tuesday it had delivered its response to a proposed ceasefire deal for Gaza that would also involve the release of hostages, and the United States said it still believed an agreement was possible. Details of the response were not immediately available.

Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia's Putin soon

U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday he would soon interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Americans to watch the exchanges to learn what lay behind Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Carlson, in a post from Moscow on X, formerly Twitter, gave no further details on when the interview would take place.

US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal offer, will discuss with Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a hostage deal proposal that he called the best hope for ending the four-month-old war in Gaza. Blinken, at a news conference in Qatar, declined to discuss details of Hamas's response to the ceasefire offer, which would see the Palestinian militant group release hostages taken from Israel on Oct. 7 in return for Israel agreeing to an extended pause in fighting.

US, Russia clash at UN over North Korea, Patriot missiles in Ukraine

The United States accused Russia on Tuesday of firing at least nine North Korean-supplied missiles at Ukraine, while Moscow labeled Washington a "direct accomplice" in the downing of a Russian military transport plane last month. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia and deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood traded the accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, requested by Moscow. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine nearly two years ago.

U.S. mends fences with El Salvador's Bukele as China lurks

When El Salvador President Nayib Bukele published a private WhatsApp conversation with the top U.S. diplomat in the Central American country two years ago, he was sending a message of his own: I will not take orders from the United States. U.S. officials had for months been protesting Bukele's support for moves like dismissing judges and bucking constitutional term limits – measures they said endangered the country's young democracy.

Chile's former president Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash

Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, sending the country he led for two terms into mourning and prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across Latin America. The helicopter carrying Pinera, 74, and three others plunged into a lake in southern Chile. The former president was pronounced dead shortly after rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The other three passengers survived.

King Charles seen in public and Harry flies in to see him after cancer diagnosis

King Charles smiled and waved to passers-by on Tuesday as he was seen in public for the first time since it was revealed he was suffering from a form of cancer and as his estranged younger son Prince Harry flew to Britain to see him. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, on the throne for less than 18 months since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, had been diagnosed with the disease and would postpone his public engagements to undergo treatment.

Three Senegal opposition lawmakers arrested after disputed vote delay

Three Senegalese opposition lawmakers were arrested on Tuesday amid the fallout from parliament's move to delay a presidential vote by 10 months that prompted West Africa's economic and political bloc to call for the re-establishment of the electoral calendar. Lawmakers late on Monday approved a last-minute amendment to hold the vote on Dec. 15, instead of Feb. 25, sealing an extension of President Macky Sall's mandate that has sparked street protests and international alarm.

