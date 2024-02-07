US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill, voting continues

The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led bill on Tuesday that would provide $17.6 billion to Israel, as Democrats said they wanted a vote instead on a broader measure that would also provide assistance to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding and new money for border security.

As voting continued, there were 179 votes against the bill and 249 for it, meaning it could not receive the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)