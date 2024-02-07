Left Menu

US Defense Secretary Austin to testify on health secrecy on Feb 29

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will testify before Congress on Feb. 29 about his failure to disclose his cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalizations, including to President Joe Biden, a congressional spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2024 05:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 05:38 IST
US Defense Secretary Austin to testify on health secrecy on Feb 29
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will testify before Congress on Feb. 29 about his failure to disclose his cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalizations, including to President Joe Biden, a congressional spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The Department of Defense has confirmed to the House Armed Services Committee that Secretary Austin will testify before the Committee on February 29th on his failure to disclose his hospitalization," said House Armed Services Committee spokesperson Justine Tripathi.

Austin apologized during a televised news briefing last week for failing to tell Biden and senior staff about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis ahead of time, adding the health scare was a "gut punch" that had shaken him. Austin, 70, also apologized for the way he handled his subsequent hospitalization, which was kept secret from the public, senior staff and Biden himself for days.

The incident triggered a political uproar. Some prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, called for Austin to be removed from his job. Austin is a retired four-star general who led forces in Iraq and who is America's first Black defense secretary. Biden, a Democrat, has said he has confidence in Austin despite what the president agreed was a lapse in judgment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024