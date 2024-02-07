"People of our country will decide that": Congress leader Avinash Pande on PM Modi's '370 to BJP, 400 to NDA' remark

Congress leader Avinash Pande said on Tuesday that it will be the people of the nation who will decide on how many seats they want to give to political parties, adding that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is receiving a good response from the public and the same will be reflected in the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Pande was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark in Lok Sabha, in which he stated that the BJP will be getting 370 seats in the upcoming elections.

"That is up to the public; the people of the country will decide that, and Rahul Gandhi's yatra shows what the country wants," Avinash Pande while speaking to ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his reply during the motion of thanks on the President's address to launch one of the strongest attacks on Congress as he also hit out at the INDIA bloc over its "disturbed alignment," while expressing confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the work done for all sections of society.

"Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers, but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400, and the BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he said. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also criticized PM Modi's remarks about BJP getting 370 seats in the upcoming elections and said, "How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats?"

Adhir claimed that there is some secret hidden in EVMs. "How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats? If they have removed Article 370, it means that you will get 370 seats. I think there is some secret hidden in EVMs. It seems that Modi ji has some hand in the EVMs. If the country's leader makes such a statement before the elections, then people's right to vote will be protected properly... I have doubts about this," he said. (ANI)

