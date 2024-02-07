Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge approves formation of committees for Delhi Congress ahead of LS polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee, Political Affairs Committee, Manifesto Committee and Disciplinary Committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:06 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge approves formation of committees for Delhi Congress ahead of LS polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee, Political Affairs Committee, Manifesto Committee, and Disciplinary Committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. "Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is also the Delhi Congress president will chair the Pradesh election committee," a statement released by Congress read.

Congress leader Dipak Babaria has been appointed as the convenor of the Political Affairs Committee for the Delhi Pradesh Congress, whereas the manifesto committee will be headed by Anil Chaudhary. "Kiran Walia and Harishankar Gupta have been appointed as Vice Chairpersons for the manifesto committee. Chattar Singh will hold the position of convenor on the committee and Advocate Sunil Kumar has been appointed as co-convenor," an official statement issued by Congress read.

Dr Narender Nath has been appointed as Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress. Earlier on Monday, Rajeev Verma was appointed as the Chairman of the OBC Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Rajeev Verma as the Chairman of OBC Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024