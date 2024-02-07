Mallikarjun Kharge approves formation of committees for Delhi Congress ahead of LS polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee, Political Affairs Committee, Manifesto Committee, and Disciplinary Committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. "Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is also the Delhi Congress president will chair the Pradesh election committee," a statement released by Congress read.

Congress leader Dipak Babaria has been appointed as the convenor of the Political Affairs Committee for the Delhi Pradesh Congress, whereas the manifesto committee will be headed by Anil Chaudhary. "Kiran Walia and Harishankar Gupta have been appointed as Vice Chairpersons for the manifesto committee. Chattar Singh will hold the position of convenor on the committee and Advocate Sunil Kumar has been appointed as co-convenor," an official statement issued by Congress read.

Dr Narender Nath has been appointed as Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress. Earlier on Monday, Rajeev Verma was appointed as the Chairman of the OBC Department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Rajeev Verma as the Chairman of OBC Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) read. (ANI)

