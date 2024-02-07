FACTBOX-Candidates for Indonesia's presidential election

Indonesia holds a presidential election on Feb. 14, with three contenders vying to succeed incumbent Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, as leader of the world's third-largest democracy and its most populous Muslim-majority nation. Here are details of the candidates and their running mates.

ANIES BASWEDAN As governor of Jakarta from 2017-2022, a position once held by Jokowi and considered a springboard to the presidency, Anies, 54, was praised for his COVID-19 response but criticised for his handling of recurrent flooding in the sprawling, congested capital. The politician and former Fulbright scholar has gained in recent surveys thanks to his winning debate performances and informal social media interactions with supporters. He is not a member of a political party but is backed by three parties, including a secular party in the ruling coalition and the conservative Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

His rise in 2017 was controversial as he accepted the endorsement of hardline Islamist groups that had agitated against his opponent and then-Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - an ethnic Chinese Christian - who was later jailed for insulting Islam. Anies, who espouses moderate Islam, was accused of doing little to mend widening religious and communal rifts, which he has refuted. Running mate:

Muhaimin Iskandar - better known as Cak Imin, the 57-year-old is head of the National Awakening Party (PKB) and has served as deputy speaker of the People's Representative Council since 2019, and labour minister from 2009-2014. He is the nephew of the late Abdurrahman Wahid, or Gus Dur, a well-respected former president and religious leader. He has strong connections in moderate Muslim group, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and is expected to draw votes to the Anies ticket from his base in East Java. GANJAR PRANOWO The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has pinned its hopes on Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java, one of the country's most populous provinces.

Like Jokowi, who comes from humble beginnings, 55-year-old Ganjar, a former lawmaker, has gained huge support from ordinary Indonesians as a leader from outside of the political and military elite. Ganjar hopes his popularity on social media and with young voters will bring him victory. Ganjar had topped many opinion polls until he backed a call to stop Israel taking part in the under-20 soccer World Cup, for which Indonesia was subsequently dropped as host. Running mate: Mahfud MD - Indonesia's widely respected former coordinating security affairs minister brings integrity to the Ganjar ticket and the possibility of crucial votes from the influential Islamic organisation NU. Mahfud MD, whose real name is Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, is a former Constitutional Court judge who has taken a stand against graft, including within security agencies and was outspoken over high-profile police corruption cases and attempts to change the constitution to extend presidential terms.

PRABOWO SUBIANTO The defence minister and former special forces commander is making a third run at the presidency, after losing twice to Jokowi in 2014 and 2019. Latest opinion surveys show he maintains a consistent lead over rivals.

Prabowo, 72, comes from an elite family and commands a huge following, despite allegations of human rights violations over the kidnapping of democracy activists during turmoil in the late 1990s. He has denied wrongdoing. He is also a former son-in-law of late strongman president Suharto. In previous elections, Prabowo forged alliances with conservative Islamic groups and political parties criticised for stoking communal tensions and creating rifts in the secular, pluralistic country. After losing the 2019 election, he was appointed defence minister by Jokowi, a move analysts say helped heal divisions. Jokowi has tacitly backed Prabowo. Prabowo chairs the Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) party, which endorsed him as its presidential candidate last year.

Running mate: Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the outgoing president's eldest son, who has served as Surakarta mayor since 2020, a position once held by his father. Gibran, 36, is able to run because of a controversial, last-minute change in eligibility rules in October by the Constitutional Court, which was headed by his uncle. (Compiled by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Martin Petty)

