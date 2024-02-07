Decision showed power of democracy: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis after EC declared Ajit Pawar-led faction as 'real' NCP

Hours after the Election Commission declared the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, as the 'real' NCP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the decision of the poll panel showed the power of democracy. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that he was confident that the other Deputy CM of the state, Ajit Pawar, will get the party's name and symbol.

"This was an expected decision. We were confident that Ajit Pawar will get it. He has the majority and the organisation is also with him, the majority on both sides seems to be with him, I congratulate Ajit Pawar... In 2019, a mandate was broken, and the public mandate was cheated, but this decision has shown the power of democracy," Fadnavis told reporters here. The Election Commission settled the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday in favour of the faction led by petitioner Ajit Pawar. The poll panel awarded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls.

The Commission provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024. The decision was made after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months.

The poll panel said that the decision followed laid-out tests of the maintainability of the petition, including tests of the aims and objectives of the party constitution, a test of the party constitution, and tests of organizational and legislative majority. Hailing the decision by the ECI, Ajit Pawar said, "The matter was before the Election Commission. A separate matter is also before the Assembly Speaker. That matter has also been heard and we hope that we will have the result soon. I welcome the Election Commission's decision. We accept this decision humbly. We are very happy and we thank them."

On July 2 last year, the nephew of Sharad Pawar left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fifth time. Pawar took eight MLAs with him from the Sharad Pawar faction, which is currently in opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, to the Eknath Shinde-led government. Sharad Pawar is the founder of NCP and uncle of Ajit Pawar.

However, the Sharad Pawar camp stated that the party will fight against the decision by the poll body. (ANI)

