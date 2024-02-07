President Vladimir Putin gave interview to Tucker Carlson on Tuesday - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an interview to U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
The interview was likely to be aired on Thursday, Russia's TASS news agency said, citing reports by the Wall Street Journal.
