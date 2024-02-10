Left Menu

Lok Sabha initiates debate on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 11:39 IST
Lok Sabha initiates debate on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter/ShriRamTeerth
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Saturday took up a discussion on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya amid protest by the DMK members on an issue related to the fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

Initiating the discussion on ''the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala'', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Satya Pal Singh said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and not Hindus alone.

He also accused the Congress of questioning the existence of Ram, evoking a sharp reaction from the opposition benches.

Singh said the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was historic. The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer also underlined that the temple is not a ''communal'' issue as some people perceive it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024