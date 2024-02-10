Pakistan foreign office says the nation's successful elections are 'undeniable fact'
Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 10-02-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's foreign office, in a statement on Saturday, said that international comments on the nation's elections ignore the "undeniable fact" of Pakistan conducting elections successfully.
The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday expressed concerns about Pakistan's election after Thursday's vote, urging a probe of reported irregularities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Pakistan
- The United States
Advertisement