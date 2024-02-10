Renowned Indian Artist A Ramachandran Passes Away at 89 After Battling Prolonged Illness

Renowned artist A Ramachandran died from prolonged illness at his residence here on Saturday. He was 89.

''He was sick for quite some time now and passed away at 9 this morning from medical complications," his son Rahul told PTI.

Details of the last rites will be confirmed later, he added.

Born in 1935 in Attingal, Kerala, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours.

In 2002, he was elected a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi and received the Padma Bhushan for outstanding service to the nation in 2005.

