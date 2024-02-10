Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government

A senior aide to Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday their party would try to form a government as it had won the most seats in Thursday's general election.

Interim party chief Gohar Ali Khan called on all institutions in Pakistan to respect the party's mandate, telling a press conference in Islamabad that if complete results were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold a peaceful protest on Sunday.

Khan and rival ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have both claimed victory. Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

