Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:39 IST
A senior aide to Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday their party would try to form a government as it had won the most seats in Thursday's general election.

Interim party chief Gohar Ali Khan called on all institutions in Pakistan to respect the party's mandate, telling a press conference in Islamabad that if complete results were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold a peaceful protest on Sunday.

Khan and rival ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have both claimed victory. Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

