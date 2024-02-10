Left Menu

Goa Speaker withdraws former minister's summons over 'alleged disrespectful behavior towards Chair'

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:44 IST
Goa Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Saturday withdrew summons issued to former state minister Prakash Velip for making ''baseless allegations'' against him and said the matter had been settled amicably.

Tawadkar had issued the summons on Friday after telling the House that the ''baseless allegations made against him by Velip has resulted in the insult to the Chair''.

Velip was asked to appear before the Speaker at 3:30pm on Saturday.

However, on Saturday, which was the last day of the Budget session of the Assembly, Tawadkar withdrew the summons claiming the matter was resolved amicably.

''Persistent to the mention that was made in the House in consultation of the leader of the House CM Dr Pramod Sawant, I have joined deliberated with Prakash Velip and resolved the matter unanimously,'' Tawadkar said.

Velip was Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA from Quepem in South Goa from 1989 to 2002. He is now with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

