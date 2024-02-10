Left Menu

"Jaishankar's Perth Visit Solidifies Ties with Indian-origin Political Leaders"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met three Indian-origin Western Australian Parliamentarians in Perth and discussed ways to intensify ties with the state. Jaishankar is here to attend the two-day Indian Ocean Conference.

PTI | Perth | Updated: 10-02-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 16:00 IST
"Jaishankar's Perth Visit Solidifies Ties with Indian-origin Political Leaders"
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met three Indian-origin Western Australian Parliamentarians in Perth and discussed ways to intensify ties with the state. Jaishankar is here to attend the two-day Indian Ocean Conference.

''Delighted to meet Parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr Jagadish Krishnan of Australia. Appreciated hearing from them how to intensify ties with Western Australia,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

Mascarenhas, 43, born to Indian immigrant parents of Goan descent who migrated from Kenya, was elected to the Australian House of Representatives at the 2022 Australian federal election for the Division of Swan in Western Australia. Ghosh, 38, the son of Indian-born Bengali parents, has been a Senator for Western Australia since 2024.

Krishnan, 51, an India-born politician and general practitioner, was elected as a Labour member for Riverton in the Western Australian Legislative Assembly at the 2021 state election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

