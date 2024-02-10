Left Menu

Sobha Group Founder PNC Menon Shows Generosity with INR 110 Million Donation to BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE

This noble act underscores Sobha Groups dedication to promoting cultural diversity, peace, harmony, and religious coexistence, aligning with its ethos of responsible corporate citizenship.As a philanthropist and an advocate for social responsibility, PNC Menon has a longstanding commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift communities and promote societal well-being.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) PNC Menon, the visionary Founder of Sobha Group, a renowned luxury real estate developer in India and UAE, has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to fostering cultural enrichment and social progress through a generous contribution of INR 110 million towards the enhancement of facilities and services at the BAPS Hindu Mandir. This noble act underscores Sobha Group's dedication to promoting cultural diversity, peace, harmony, and religious coexistence, aligning with its ethos of responsible corporate citizenship.

As a philanthropist and an advocate for social responsibility, PNC Menon has a longstanding commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift communities and promote societal well-being. He has spearheaded various social development initiatives aimed at addressing pressing social challenges and empowering marginalized groups through educational programs, comprehensive healthcare initiatives, women empowerment programs, and community home projects to name a few, particularly in India. His philanthropic efforts transcend geographical boundaries. The historic inauguration ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, symbolizes a significant milestone in cultural diplomacy and religious harmony. As Prime Minister Modi unveils this landmark temple, it not only celebrates the spiritual and architectural richness of India but also reinforces the values of unity and mutual respect among diverse communities. This momentous occasion serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring collaborative endeavours towards building a more inclusive and harmonious world for generations to come. Speaking about the upcoming and much-awaited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Mr. PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Realty, expressed, "It is a great honour and privilege to contribute to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and support this social and cultural cause. This is consistent with our values and dedication to having a lasting positive impact on society. The donation reiterates our commitment to contributing to society and assisting the diverse cultural communities in the UAE, all of which play a key role in consolidating the nation's reputation for fostering an inclusive, tolerant, and diverse society." The BAPS Hindu Mandir, a marvel of captivating design and intricate craftsmanship, stands as a symbol of harmony and spirituality. Crafted by over 2000 artisans from Rajasthan, India, the temple radiates tranquillity, offering devotees a serene space for prayer and meditation. Sobha Group's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) extends beyond borders. Through initiatives such as the 'Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust', Sobha Group endeavours to address societal challenges and uplift underprivileged communities through education, healthcare, women empowerment, and community development projects in India.

