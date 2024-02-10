Left Menu

Fadnavis slams Uddhav for 'unfounded' comments on home minister's mental state

Amid allegations of a deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed Devendra Fadnavis a mentally ill home minister over his dog coming under vehicle remark while countering the Oppositions charge.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:14 IST
Fadnavis slams Uddhav for 'unfounded' comments on home minister's mental state
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of a ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed Devendra Fadnavis a ''mentally ill'' home minister over his ''dog coming under vehicle'' remark while countering the Opposition's charge. Fadnavis hit back, saying it seems Thackeray has lost his ''mental balance'' and that he prays to God for his recovery. The opposition parties have demanded Fadnavis' resignation in the wake of two incidents of shootings. The state has witnessed the murder of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader during Facebook live in Mumbai, days after a BJP MLA opened fire on his rival from Shiv Sena inside a police station in Thane district. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai earlier in the day, Thackeray dubbed Fadnavis ''cruel'' for his remarks against the backdrop of the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead by one Mauris Noronha over past disputes. ''The state has a mentally ill home minister,'' said Thackeray, a former chief minister.

Fadnavis had earlier said that Ghosalkar's killing was a serious incident, ''but even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (opposition) will seek the home minister's resignation''.

''Considering his (Uddhav's) language and words, I think that he has lost his mental balance. I will not give any reaction to anything regarding him. I will pray to God and say 'Uddhavji, get well soon','' Fadnavis told reporters in Nashik on Saturday. The Deputy CM is visiting the city to attend many programmes including the inauguration of the first AC bus stand in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024