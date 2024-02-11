"Party workers who have worked hard must be awarded": Himachal Congress Chief

Himachal Pradesh State Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh asserted that the party workers who have worked hard must be awarded positions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Some party workers have worked day and night. I feel such people must be awarded some position," she said.

"I raised this issue with the Chief Minister but there are no differences between us," she added further. Stating the need to survey to decide who must be given tickets in the elections, Pratibha Singh stated that the high command hired some agency to do the work.

Clarifying on differences within the party, Pratibha said, "Although there is proper coordination amongst leaders in the party, some of the work is indeed pending to be done." Meanwhile, the Himachal cabinet approved the governor's address to the Assembly in the upcoming Budget Session at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Friday.

The Budget Session of the Assembly will get underway on February 14. According to official sources, the Cabinet also gave its nod to the framing of Rules of Business and Procedure in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The cabinet, under the chairmanship of CM Sukhu, also cleared a proposal to constitute the Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the legal aspects of the results held up on account of the ongoing police inquiry into the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in Hamirpur. The sub-committee is to be led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be the other members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee. It also decided to constitute another Cabinet Subcommittee under the chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh to review unutilised vacant buildings of various departments. Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be the other members of the panel. (ANI)

