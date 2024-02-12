Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi criticizes Centre for increasing unemployment rates and draining economic resources

PTI | Korba | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi criticizes Centre for increasing unemployment rates and draining economic resources
Rahul Gandhi ( Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Centre while claiming that people in the country were not getting employment and were facing the wrath of inflation.

Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Korba district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi asked the people to wake up, claiming their pockets were being robbed and they were being misled.

The backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis (tribals) comprise 74 per cent of the country's population, but not a single person from these communities is the owner or in the management of India's top 200 companies which are being given ''all the money of the country'', he claimed.

The BJP calls it a ''Hindu Rashtra'', but 74 per cent of the population and the poor from the general country have been getting nothing. They are only for beating ''thali'' (steel plate), ringing ''ghanta'' (bell), showing mobile phones and dying in hunger, he further claimed targeting the Centre.

“Tell me, have you seen any poor, labourer, unemployed person or small businessmen at the Ram Mandir inauguration (last month)? I only saw Adani ji, Ambani ji, Amitabh Bachahn, Aishwarya Rai and other big businessmen. Adani ji, Ambani ji and their families were giving big statements,” Gandhi said.

People are not getting employment and facing the wrath of inflation, while ''Adani and Ambani were fetching profit by selling Chinese goods,'' the Congress leader alleged while terming it as economic injustice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024