Motion of No Confidence Against Bihar Assembly Speaker Under Consideration

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA in Bihar against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday taken up by the state assembly.

Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition.

BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moveed the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

In the 243-strong assembly, 128 MLAs belong to the NDA, which also includes the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and an Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who is a minister.

