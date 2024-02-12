Left Menu

"Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress Party"

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:15 IST
In a setback to Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the Congress, amid speculation that he is veering towards BJP.

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan (65) said he was quitting the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Chavan's exit from Congress comes days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

