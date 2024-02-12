"Nitish Kumar-led NDA government appeals for vote of confidence in Bihar Assembly"

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday moved a motion before the state assembly, seeking confidence in the new government he has formed with the BJP.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), moved the motion soon after the House passed a proposal for the removal of RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as Speaker of the assembly.

Kumar had dumped the RJD-Congress combine, supported by the Left, a fortnight ago and returned to the BJP-led NDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)