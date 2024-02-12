"Nitish Kumar-led NDA government appeals for vote of confidence in Bihar Assembly"
PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday moved a motion before the state assembly, seeking confidence in the new government he has formed with the BJP.
Kumar, who heads the JD(U), moved the motion soon after the House passed a proposal for the removal of RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as Speaker of the assembly.
Kumar had dumped the RJD-Congress combine, supported by the Left, a fortnight ago and returned to the BJP-led NDA.
