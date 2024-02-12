Left Menu

Former NCP MLA Vallabh Benke passes away at the age of 74

Former Nationalist Congress Party NCP MLA Vallabh Benke died due to a brief illness at a private hospital, a source close to the family said on Monday. Benke 74, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chakan town near Pune, died on Sunday night, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:24 IST
Former NCP MLA Vallabh Benke passes away at the age of 74
  • Country:
  • India

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Vallabh Benke died due to a brief illness at a private hospital, a source close to the family said on Monday. Benke (74), who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chakan town near Pune, died on Sunday night, he said. He is survived by his wife and three sons, including NCP MLA Atul Benke.

The mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Narayagaon for a last darshan, and the funeral will take place later in the day, it was stated.

A staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar, Benke contested and won elections from the Junnar assembly constituency four times between 1985 and 2009.

He had been inactive in politics since 2014 due to health reasons.

In a post on 'X', Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that with Benke's death, a leader who fought for farmers and labourers has been lost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024