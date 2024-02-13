Newsworthy Moments Shining Bright - HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION DEL31 FARMERS-2NDLD-PB-HR-MARCH **** Punjab farmers set off for Delhi, face teargas at Punjab-Haryana border Chandigarh: The Haryana Police hurled tear gas shells at farmers who tried to break barricades set up at the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala as farmers demanding a law on minimum support price marched toward Delhi. **** DEL32 PM-LD-VISIT **** India, Qatar enjoy historically close relations: PM on Doha visit New Delhi: India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations and the multi-faceted ties between the two countries have continued to deepen in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday ahead of his visit to Doha. **** BOM9 MH-CHAVAN-2ND LD BJP **** Ex-CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP, says today is beginning of his new political career Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress. **** MDS3 TN-SENTHIL BALAJI-LD RESIGNS **** Months after ED arrest, Senthil Balaji quits as minister Chennai: After remaining as a minister without portfolio for months following his arrest by the ED, V Senthil Balaji has quit the MK Stalin-led state Cabinet. **** DEL17 RESULT-JEE-MAIN **** JEE-Main: 23 candidates bag 100 score in first edition of exam New Delhi: Twenty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main with a maximum of them being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday.**** DEL27 FARMERS-CONG **** Kharge attacks Modi govt for curbing voice of farmers New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Modi government of crushing the voice of farmers after failing to fulfil the promises made to them over 10 years. **** DEL33 JK-ED-FAROOQ **** Farooq informs ED he is not in Srinagar, wont depose on Tuesday Srinagar: Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has informed the agency he will not appear before it here on Tuesday as he is out of town, official sources said. **** DEL34 UP-LD SP-RS **** SP declares names of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats in UP Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday nominated Ramjilal Suman, Jaya Bachchan and former IAS officer Alok Ranjan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. **** CAL4 WB-ED-LD RAIDS **** Ration scam: ED conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Kolkata Kolkata: Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday morning in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said. **** LEGAL LGD7 SC-NCP-SHARAD PAWAR **** Sharad Pawar moves SC challenging EC order recognising Ajit Pawar-led faction as real NCP New Delhi: Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has moved the Supreme Court challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real Nationalist Congress Party. **** LGD6 SC-FARMERS-TRAFFIC-CJI **** CJI takes note of traffic chaos in NCR , says will accommodate lawyers during hearing New Delhi: Taking note of the massive traffic jams across the national capital region on account of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said he will accommodate lawyers if they are stuck in traffic. **** LGD8 SC-KEJRIWAL-POLL LAW VIOLATION **** SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim stay on proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign. **** LGD9 SC-DEFAMATION- LD TEJASHWI **** Defamation complaint against Tejashwi Yadav quashed by SC after he withdraws statement New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged ''only Gujaratis can be thugs'' remark after he agreed to withdraw the statement. **** FOREIGN FGN20 UAE-TEMPLE-INDIA-CONTRIBUTIONS **** Holy water from Ganga and Yamuna, sandstone from Rajasthan for first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi: Holy water from Ganga and Yamuna, pink sandstone from Rajasthan, furniture made of wooden trunks used to transport stones from India - the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi is an architectural marvel made with contributions from different parts of the country. By Gunjan Sharma **** FGN16 UN-GUTERRES-PAK-REAX **** UN Secretary General following election situation in Pakistan very closely: spokesperson United Nations: In the wake of the general elections in Pakistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in the country "very closely" and has urged the authorities and political leaders to refrain from violence and avoid actions that could increase tensions. By Yoshita Singh ****

