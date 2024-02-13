US Senate starts voting on passage of Ukraine aid bill
The Democratic-led Senate on Tuesday began voting on the passage of a $95 billion measure containing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that faces long odds in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
