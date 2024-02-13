Left Menu

POLL-Biden, Trump remain locked in tight rematch after special counsel report

The four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed former President Trump with the support of 37% of respondents, compared with 34% support for Biden, at the edge of the survey's 2.9 percentage point margin of error. Some 10% said they would vote for other candidates; 12% said they would not vote; and 8% refused to answer the nationwide poll conducted online with responses from 1,237 U.S. adults.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:30 IST
POLL-Biden, Trump remain locked in tight rematch after special counsel report
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden and his leading Republican challenger Donald Trump remain locked in a tight election rematch, after a special prosecutor's report commenting on the Democratic incumbent's mental acuity, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed former President Trump with the support of 37% of respondents, compared with 34% support for Biden, at the edge of the survey's 2.9 percentage point margin of error.

Some 10% said they would vote for other candidates; 12% said they would not vote; and 8% refused to answer the nationwide poll conducted online with responses from 1,237 U.S. adults. The poll was conducted in the days after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report that declined to charge Biden for taking classified documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017, but also described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The White House has sharply disputed that characterization. The finding showed a closer race than a poll last month that found Trump holding a 6 percentage point lead.

It also showed that one potential major political liability facing Trump is the ongoing four criminal prosecutions he faces. One in four self-identified Republicans and about half of independents responding said they would not vote for Trump if he was convicted of a felony crime by a jury. A nationwide survey does not capture the subtleties of the electoral college contest that will be decided this fall in just a handful of competitive states. The Electoral College results are the final determinant of the presidential election outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024